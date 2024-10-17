Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cummins by 109,309.3% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 59,027 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 17.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth $16,329,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 186,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,073,000 after acquiring an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 190.3% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 18,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.55.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $333.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $339.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.29.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.29%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

