Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 61.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $85,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $206,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VUSB stock opened at $49.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.56.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.