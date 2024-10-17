Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 61.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $85,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $206,000.
VUSB stock opened at $49.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.56.
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
