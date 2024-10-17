Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys New Stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 19,240.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $36.99 on Thursday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $40.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.50 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.78.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $276,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,807,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,691,189.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Credo Technology Group news, insider James Laufman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $627,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,485,333.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,807,777 shares in the company, valued at $77,691,189.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,444,817 shares of company stock worth $45,366,886. 23.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRDO shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.44.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

