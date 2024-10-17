Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys Shares of 4,389 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 79.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 98.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Copart by 477.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $54.54 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.09 and a 200 day moving average of $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

