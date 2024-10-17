Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys Shares of 7,673 MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 29.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 280,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 63,403 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 401,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after buying an additional 58,220 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 19,916 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000. Finally, Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,008,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Saturday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $29.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

