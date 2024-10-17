Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 36.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,654,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $334,403,000 after purchasing an additional 714,229 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 414.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 686,244 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $94,512,000 after purchasing an additional 552,831 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1,649.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 407,605 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $51,354,000 after buying an additional 384,305 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 753,260 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $94,903,000 after buying an additional 354,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 198,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,811,480.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at $11,379,487.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,811,480.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,191 in the last 90 days. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPE. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE stock opened at $150.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.87 and a 200-day moving average of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.