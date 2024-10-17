Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 96.0% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $240.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $218.75 and a twelve month high of $262.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.25. The firm has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

