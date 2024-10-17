Wesbanco Bank Inc. Grows Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 500.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ANET. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.50.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total transaction of $264,675.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,624,679.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total value of $7,893,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,374.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total transaction of $264,675.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,624,679.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,197 shares of company stock worth $21,326,894. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:ANET opened at $406.30 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.25 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $364.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

