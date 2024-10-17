Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $293,000 Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 199.2% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 303.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.38.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AIG opened at $77.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.69 and a 52-week high of $80.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.48.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

