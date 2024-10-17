Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $410,000 Stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of K. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kellanova by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,582 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kellanova by 11.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,909,000 after acquiring an additional 277,171 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,141,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 766.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,881,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,065,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $81.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.89 and its 200 day moving average is $66.31. Kellanova has a one year low of $49.28 and a one year high of $81.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.39%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $4,486,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,986,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,387,879.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $9,249,139.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,139,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,228,636.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $4,486,726.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,986,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,387,879.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,154,298 shares of company stock valued at $88,847,101 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kellanova from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America upgraded Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.32.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

