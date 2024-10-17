Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $716,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 69.5% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $68.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.38. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $72.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

