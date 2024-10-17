Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $206,000 in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POWA. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF in the first quarter worth about $305,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,280,000.

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

POWA stock opened at $85.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.73 million, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.74. Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF has a 52 week low of $63.20 and a 52 week high of $85.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.65 and a 200 day moving average of $79.33.

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Profile

The Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (POWA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Pricing Power index. The fund selects US large- and mid-cap stocks of companies considered well-positioned to maintain stable profit margins in all market conditions. Stocks satisfying a four factor screening process are included in the index, on an equal-weight basis POWA was launched on Dec 15, 2006 and is issued by Invesco.

