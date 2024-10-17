Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $219,000 in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,312 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 29.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 14,670 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $253,196,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $589,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Paycom Software by 2.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 510,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,580,000 after buying an additional 13,031 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.27, for a total transaction of $308,626.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,008,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,093,253.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.27, for a total transaction of $308,626.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,008,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,093,253.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.98, for a total transaction of $1,853,354.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 294,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,990,547.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,906 shares of company stock worth $11,669,140. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.17.

Paycom Software Price Performance

NYSE:PAYC opened at $163.57 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $139.50 and a one year high of $275.67. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.92 and a 200-day moving average of $165.28.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.19 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 26.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

