Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New $266,000 Investment in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PWV. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PWV opened at $59.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.84 and a 200-day moving average of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $43.93 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

About Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

