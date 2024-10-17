Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New $464,000 Investment in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Rambus by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Rambus by 33.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Rambus by 249.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 22,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Rambus from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Rambus Trading Down 0.0 %

RMBS opened at $43.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average is $51.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.19. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $76.38.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). Rambus had a net margin of 48.31% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

