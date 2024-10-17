Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New Investment in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in ARM in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARM by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in ARM in the second quarter worth $41,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARM Trading Up 1.2 %

ARM opened at $152.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $159.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.04. Arm Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $188.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARM. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of ARM from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of ARM to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on ARM in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised ARM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.91.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

