Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 251 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $164.13 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $114.69 and a 12-month high of $164.43. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.79 and a 200 day moving average of $152.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.75.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

