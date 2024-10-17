Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,428,000 after purchasing an additional 423,930 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Axos Financial by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,549,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,568,000 after buying an additional 321,494 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,988,000 after buying an additional 190,584 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth $8,249,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at about $7,829,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Axos Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $328,086.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,149 shares in the company, valued at $26,776,526.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial stock opened at $66.94 on Thursday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80. The firm had revenue of $484.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

