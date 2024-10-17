Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 1,393 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Solventum during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Solventum in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Solventum in the second quarter valued at about $26,000.

SOLV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus started coverage on Solventum in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

SOLV opened at $71.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Solventum Co. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.93.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

