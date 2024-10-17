Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 77.2% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 119.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 73.6% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MFC. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $30.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $30.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average is $26.31.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $9.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 9.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.86%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

