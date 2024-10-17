Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Mplx alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Belfer Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 4.4% during the first quarter. Belfer Management LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.3% in the second quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 5.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Mplx Price Performance

MPLX opened at $44.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $45.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.15.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.17. Mplx had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.63%.

Mplx Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.