Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 233 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 139.8% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $163.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $169.09.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.85%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

