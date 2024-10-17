Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 3,800 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the third quarter worth $93,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in CAVA Group by 220.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the third quarter worth $211,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

In other CAVA Group news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $25,294,797.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 702,590 shares in the company, valued at $88,196,122.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CAVA Group news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $12,387,087.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 424,846 shares in the company, valued at $53,432,881.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $25,294,797.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 702,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,196,122.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 304,994 shares of company stock worth $38,310,084. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAVA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on CAVA Group from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on CAVA Group from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.64.

Shares of NYSE CAVA opened at $134.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.58 and a 200-day moving average of $93.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.22 and a beta of 3.33. CAVA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $135.57.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

