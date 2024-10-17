Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 426 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 147.8% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 72.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 348.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $34,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.88.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS opened at $147.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.75. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $149.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

