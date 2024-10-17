Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 63 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Equinix by 172.7% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $880.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.80 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $852.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $796.23.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total transaction of $76,352.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,862,689.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total transaction of $76,352.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,862,689.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,334.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,119. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $875.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. HSBC raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $907.21.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

