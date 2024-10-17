Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,791,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,641,000 after purchasing an additional 190,118 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Elevance Health by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,498,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,118,000 after buying an additional 123,802 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,247,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,607,000 after acquiring an additional 64,376 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Elevance Health by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,062,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,698,000 after acquiring an additional 523,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,058,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,301,000 after acquiring an additional 275,708 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ELV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 price objective (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.07.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $496.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $115.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $530.38 and a 200-day moving average of $528.62. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $437.42 and a 52-week high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,213.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.