Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes $517,000 Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Get Ferrari alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.8% in the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $471.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.71. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $296.34 and a fifty-two week high of $498.23. The company has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.13% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RACE

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.