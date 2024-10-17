Wesbanco Bank Inc. Trims Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 229.9% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Baxter International by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 217,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NYSE BAX opened at $36.77 on Thursday. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $44.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

