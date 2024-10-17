West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 54.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 322.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5,633.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WST opened at $288.95 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.00 and a 52 week high of $413.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $299.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.01.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

