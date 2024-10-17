Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.11% of Weyco Group worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WEYS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Weyco Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Weyco Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 2,329.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEYS stock opened at $34.44 on Thursday. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $35.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $327.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Weyco Group ( NASDAQ:WEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.93 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 10.04%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

In other news, insider Damian Walton sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $43,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,030 shares in the company, valued at $228,475. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,078 shares of company stock worth $102,351. Insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

