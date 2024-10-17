Weyerhaeuser (WY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.47 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.67%.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.72. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,381.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

