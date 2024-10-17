Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.95 and traded as high as $14.50. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $14.46, with a volume of 271,142 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSR shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Whitestone REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitestone REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Whitestone REIT Stock Up 1.5 %

Whitestone REIT Announces Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $722.42 million, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.0413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is presently 102.08%.

Insider Activity at Whitestone REIT

In other Whitestone REIT news, Director Julia Bruns Buthman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $64,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,128.07. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

