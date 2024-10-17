William Blair Comments on Colliers International Group Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Colliers International Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Colliers International Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.66 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CIGI. StockNews.com downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $149.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.74. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $83.38 and a 52 week high of $154.11. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 73.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 3,377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 252.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Tobam increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

