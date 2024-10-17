William Blair Comments on Colliers International Group Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CIG)

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) – William Blair cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Colliers International Group in a report issued on Monday, October 14th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.90.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of C$1.89 and a 12-month high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.52 billion.

Insider Transactions at Colliers International Group

In other news, Director Robert Hemming sold 17,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$200.29, for a total transaction of C$3,519,119.90. In related news, Director Robert Hemming sold 17,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$200.29, for a total transaction of C$3,519,119.90. Also, Senior Officer Rebecca Finley sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$198.09, for a total transaction of C$2,179,027.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,376 shares of company stock valued at $14,860,926.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.