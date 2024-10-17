Winland (WELX) and Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Winland (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Process control instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Winland to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Winland has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Winland’s rivals have a beta of 0.70, indicating that their average share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Winland and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Winland 0 0 0 0 N/A Winland Competitors 235 1011 1680 28 2.51

Insider & Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Process control instruments” companies have a potential upside of 11.70%. Given Winland’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Winland has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

62.0% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Winland shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Winland and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winland 73.88% N/A N/A Winland Competitors -61.21% -21.72% -6.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Winland and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Winland $4.79 million $2.01 million 6.01 Winland Competitors $2.79 billion $358.08 million -1.37

Winland’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Winland. Winland is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Winland

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring devices to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector. It also provides INSIGHT, an automated cloud-based platform that offers early alerting, reporting, and logging services designed to ensure regulatory compliance. The company offers its products through a network of distributors, dealers, security installers, and integrators for industries including health and medical, grocery and food services, and commercial and industrial, as well as agriculture and residential. Winland Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Mankato, Minnesota.

