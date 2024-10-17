Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,847 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Workday were worth $20,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 5.0% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Workday by 65.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 10.0% during the third quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 77,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $240.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The stock has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $1,952,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,381,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $1,952,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,381,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $17,367,710.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $26,902,816.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 370,575 shares of company stock worth $91,506,897. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, September 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.04.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

