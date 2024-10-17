Zacks Research Comments on PG&E Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:PCG)

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for PG&E in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for PG&E’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PG&E’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PCG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on PG&E in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PG&E in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

PG&E Stock Performance

NYSE PCG opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. PG&E has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The company has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 41,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the third quarter valued at $1,066,000. Teilinger Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the third quarter valued at $13,839,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 22.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 136,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 25,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in PG&E by 392.3% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $707,170.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,168.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PG&E’s payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

