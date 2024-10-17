Zacks Research Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Iron Mountain in a report released on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Iron Mountain’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of IRM opened at $123.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.74 and its 200-day moving average is $96.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $57.36 and a 12-month high of $124.12.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 7,892.6% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,237 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 49.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,899,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,453,000 after buying an additional 1,286,694 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 76.3% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,245,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,232,000 after buying an additional 972,101 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 11.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,562,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,931,000 after buying an additional 475,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 45.0% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,298,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,356,000 after buying an additional 402,625 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $1,863,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,697,484. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $1,863,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $34,697,484. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $989,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,799.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,503 shares of company stock valued at $3,511,505. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 433.33%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

