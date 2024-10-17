Zacks Research Weighs in on Starbucks Co.’s Q2 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Starbucks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the coffee company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q3 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Sandler raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.84.

View Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock opened at $95.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.08 and a 200-day moving average of $84.62. Starbucks has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% during the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 12,837 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.