10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock Holdings Increased by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 372,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,011,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,274,000 after purchasing an additional 107,815 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 28,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 113.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 58.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,621,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,248 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered 10x Genomics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $66,711.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,242.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $98,028.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 345,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,788,711.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $66,711.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,242.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,061 shares of company stock worth $316,794. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Price Performance

TXG opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.85. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $57.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.87.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.15. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.90 million. Equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

