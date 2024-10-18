12,756 Shares in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,756 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in PROS in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PROS by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PROS in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PROS in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROS Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of PRO stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $917.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $40.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.38 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

PRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of PROS in a report on Monday, September 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on PROS from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on PROS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on PROS from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on PROS from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

