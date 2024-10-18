1,355 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional acquired a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 54.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in M&T Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Umpqua Bank boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $198.83 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $200.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.27. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $1,720,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,724,491.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,002.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $1,720,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,724,491.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,699 shares of company stock worth $5,115,349. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded M&T Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.75.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

