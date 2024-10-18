147,212 Shares in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 147,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.07% of RPC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of RPC by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 777,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 188,377 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of RPC by 115.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 160,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 85,738 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the first quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of RPC by 17.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in RPC by 876.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 241,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 216,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RES opened at $6.58 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. RPC had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $364.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

RES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of RPC from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on RPC from $6.75 to $5.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

