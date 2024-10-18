158 Shares in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Purchased by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGA. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RGA opened at $219.11 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.74 and a fifty-two week high of $227.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.25.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.54. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $264,734.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,812.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RGA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $194.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.62.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

