2,026 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,193,000 after acquiring an additional 89,080 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 245,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after purchasing an additional 148,988 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 113,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 62,260 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $13,193,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 17,683.9% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 9,903 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $105.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.48. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.85 and a twelve month high of $106.45.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.46.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

