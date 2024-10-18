22,169 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 22,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.48. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The company had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 29.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.66.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

