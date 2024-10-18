2,278 Shares in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,518,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,081,000 after acquiring an additional 421,908 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 64,024 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 57.9% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth about $57,981,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 1.7 %

SNX opened at $123.46 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.73 and a fifty-two week high of $133.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.34 and its 200 day moving average is $119.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 20.70%.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $234,590.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,721.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $234,590.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,721.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $2,414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,652,777.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,954 shares of company stock worth $6,455,868. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TD SYNNEX

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.