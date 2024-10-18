241 Shares in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Acquired by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth approximately $428,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 77.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 12.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $1,263,269.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $1,263,269.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $30,498.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,582.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,129 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HLI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HLI

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:HLI opened at $173.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.46. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.67 and a twelve month high of $174.09.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. The business had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.70 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.47%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.