36,459 Shares in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.10% of Kelly Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kelly Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $20.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $733.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $25.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Kelly Services’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KELYA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Get Our Latest Report on Kelly Services

Kelly Services Profile

(Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.