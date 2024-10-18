4,418 Shares in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of BATS:SMIN opened at $84.50 on Friday. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.04. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46.

About iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

